For the next few months, get dropped off at this Hawaii airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re catching a flight in Kauai, be prepared for a full parking lot. A major repaving project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Lihue Airport.

The work will be done in different phases during which 60 stalls will be closed for three days at a time. It’s expected to last four-to-five months.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is advising travelers to get dropped off, especially on weekends. A few Saturdays ago, the parking lot was full by 9 a.m., which prompted DOT to send out an advisory.

“If you can be dropped off by a family member or by friends, that’s going to be your best bet at Lihue over the next four-to-five months because what’s already a limited parking lot is going to be even more so with the repaving work,” said Jai Cunningham, DOT spokesperson.

Lihue Airport has about 580 parking stalls, so even on a regular day, it can quickly fill up.

The repaving work being done is not an expansion of the parking lot, so there will be no added stalls. Airport workers will also be impacted since the employee gravel lot will be getting paved. Even with their stalls, it’s first-come, first-served.

“I know probably a lot of the employees over there already do get dropped off. It’s probably just easier to get dropped off at curbside,” said Cunningham. “It’s a small airport.”

Cunningham added that there are times when the airport will let some travelers park in open employee spots if there’s overflow happening.

“Even employees, anyone visiting, even kamaʻāina residents who may be traveling, just know that dropoff is probably your best bet for the next few months at Lihue,” said Cunningham.

Beginning Monday, repaving work will start at 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. The project is estimated to cost $2.4 million, and the total area to be paved is 35,500 square yards.

Cunningham advises travelers to get to the airport, especially in Kahului and even in Honolulu, three hours before their flight.

“I know that sounds like an awful long time before the flight, but we tell folks we’d rather have you sitting at the gates waiting for the flight than trying to run out to the gates or trying to hurry yourself through TSA checkpoint,” Cunningham explained. “So at least three hours, especially from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — that tends to be the really heavy interisland time.”