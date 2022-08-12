The Muscatine Public Works Department announced Logan Street will be closed to through traffic between Lucas and Climer streets starting Monday, August 15. According to a release, the West Hill Sanitary & Storm Sewer Separation Project (WHSSSSP) work has moved west, and the contractor will begin work on Logan Street with the stretch from the alley toward Lucas accomplished first. The section between the alley and Climer will follow. Local traffic will be permitted on Logan as underground work is being completed. Once the work has been finished, the block of Logan will be prepped for paving and repaved.

