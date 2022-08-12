Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect drove motorcycle over 120 mph during pursuit
A 27-year-old Wheatland, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper said he drove a motorcycle more than 120 mph while he eluded the trooper. Dakota Russell faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
Vandalism 'indefinitely' closes Muscatine Skate Park
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12 closed Muscatine Skate Park to the public until further notice due to vandalism. The skate park is located inside Musser Park. According to the City of Muscatine, staff discovered the vandalism at the park on Friday morning. Cinder blocks were found concreted to the ground inside the park, and a parking block from its parking lot was placed on top.
qctoday.com
Teen injured Friday when his vehicle struck by stolen car in Davenport
A crash involving a stolen vehicle severely injured a 17-year-old boy Friday evening in Davenport. Davenport police officers were called about 5:11 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle crash involving an injury at Gaines and Locust streets, according to a news release issued late Friday by the Davenport Police Department. Initial evidence indicates the teen was driving a Honda Civic south on Gaines Street and tried to turn left onto Locust when he was hit by a stolen Kia Sorento westbound on Locust. After the crash, the people in the Sorento ran away.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musser Skate Park closed indefinitely due to vandalism, MPD seeks information
Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice following the discovery of vandalism inside the park by Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff Friday morning. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the Skate Park, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was...
Government Bridge closure Aug. 20
The Government Bridge on the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed for required cleaning on Saturday, August 20 from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. This closure affects all vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Appropriate signs will be used to direct traffic during the closure.
ourquadcities.com
Parts of Logan St. to close for sewer project
The Muscatine Public Works Department announced Logan Street will be closed to through traffic between Lucas and Climer streets starting Monday, August 15. According to a release, the West Hill Sanitary & Storm Sewer Separation Project (WHSSSSP) work has moved west, and the contractor will begin work on Logan Street with the stretch from the alley toward Lucas accomplished first. The section between the alley and Climer will follow. Local traffic will be permitted on Logan as underground work is being completed. Once the work has been finished, the block of Logan will be prepped for paving and repaved.
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
ourquadcities.com
Wine Walk strolls into Village of East Davenport
The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Village of East Davenport. Visitors can stop by one of the three outside tents at the Historic International Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater. Get a wristband and commemorative 2022 Wine Walk Wine Glass with your $25 cash donation, pick up a map of more than 25 participating businesses, and listen to live music by five bands.
Sioux City Journal
Man wounded by knife early Saturday in Davenport, alleged assailant tasered
A Davenport man cut a person with a knife early Saturday, threatened others with it, then was tasered by police after refusing to comply with their commands, according to Scott County authorities. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon,...
ourquadcities.com
35th annual Tug Fest underway
The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
KCJJ
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her car off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
KCRG.com
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
ourquadcities.com
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
KWQC
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
