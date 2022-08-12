ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
KTNV

Flamingo Road shut down in both directions after vehicle hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 8:39 a.m., a critical injury collision was reported near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated that a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard, in the left turn lane. The Toyota was approaching the intersection on a green turn arrow while a pedestrian was crossing over Flamingo Road, from south to north, outside of a marked crosswalk.
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
AOL Corp

2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks

Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
