Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
airlive.net
A loud noise has caused panic at Las Vegas Airport this morning, passengers walked through the security gates
Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at an international airport terminal were unfounded after a loud noise sent crowds running for cover. “Reports of a shooting Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. “The noise is believed to...
KTNV
Police: U-Haul driver hits 6-year-old child in Las Vegas; child later died at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle on Saturday was killed when a U-Haul truck ran over him and then drove away. This happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Police said several kids were riding...
La Bonita Supermarket remains closed a year after partial collapse
It's been a year since the front of La Bonita Supermarket came crashing down, and there are few signs that it will be reopening any time soon.
KTNV
Flamingo Road shut down in both directions after vehicle hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 8:39 a.m., a critical injury collision was reported near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated that a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard, in the left turn lane. The Toyota was approaching the intersection on a green turn arrow while a pedestrian was crossing over Flamingo Road, from south to north, outside of a marked crosswalk.
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official records state that the police received a 911 call regarding a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street At 11:15 AM on Thursday. The victim of the hit-and-run accident, a woman, succumbed to the injuries she had sustained and died. Upon investigation and utilizing...
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
Police: Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas
One woman is dead after a crash in Las Vegas on Thursday despite life-saving efforts. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
Police: One person dead after getting caught in flood channel
One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Las Vegas after being hit by a car
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the driver of the motorcycle was struck by a sedan around 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
AOL Corp
2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks
Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
