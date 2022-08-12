LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 8:39 a.m., a critical injury collision was reported near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated that a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard, in the left turn lane. The Toyota was approaching the intersection on a green turn arrow while a pedestrian was crossing over Flamingo Road, from south to north, outside of a marked crosswalk.

