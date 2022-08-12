The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Last Season Records: Aston Villa 13-19-6; Everton 11-21-6 Aston Villa won both of their matches against Everton last season (3-0 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at Villa Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO