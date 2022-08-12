Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998. Few athletes in any sport have a...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks USMNT's best starting XI
The U.S. men's national team won't kick off in Qatar for another 101 days, but with just one more international window before rosters have to be finalized Nov. 13, surely head coach Gregg Berhalter has an idea of what his starting XI will look like at the World Cup. On...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
FOX Sports
100 days from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, what to expect from USMNT? | THE HERD
We're officially 100 days out from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Stu Holden, Fox Soccer analyst and former player, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to lay out what we should expect from the United States Men's National Team as they prepare to face some big countries in the World Cup.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Marks 100 Days to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with Exciting Company-Wide Initiatives
New Partnership with Global Nonprofit Common Goal Takes Shape. Promotional Images Take Over New York City’s Times Square Godzilla Board. FOX Sports Digital Starts FIFA World Cup™ Countdown with. LOS ANGELES – Today marks 100 days to the start of the world’s greatest sporting event in the FIFA...
MLB・
Manchester United Players Punished by Erik Ten Hag After Brentford Defeat
During an unplanned training session this morning, the Manchester United manager issued a symbolic punishment upon the first team squad.
Erling Haaland Shed's Light On His Manchester City Home Debut
Erling Haaland takes to social media to share his thoughts on his Etihad home debut for Manchester City.
Sub David Alaba Scores With First Touch As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Win At Almeria
Alaba made an instant impact off the bench to help Real begin the new La Liga season with a win at Almeria on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel clash signifies hunger to join title race
LONDON — Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel are both winners and both seemed to enjoy their spats on the sidelines as they were sent off following Tottenham’s dramatic last-gasp 2-2 draw at Chelsea. The atmosphere crackled at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel celebrated goals wildly. Players put everything...
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Chelsea will meet Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action on Saturday from Stamford Bridge as they both look for their second win in as many weeks. Chelsea is coming off a 1-0 victory over Everton while the Spurs knocked off Southampton convincingly in a 4-1 match in the first week of the Premier League.
BBC
Adrien Rabiot: Controversial midfielder ‘could be perfect’ for Man Utd
Adrien Rabiot appears set for a return to Manchester, 14 years after he left the city. The Juventus midfielder spent six months as a teenager at Manchester City's academy in 2008 before returning to his native France, where he joined Paris St-Germain. Now a move to Manchester United appears close...
Roberto Firmino Can Achieve Unconventional Accomplishment Against Crystal Palace
Roberto Firmino has been a Liverpool player for over seven years now - and he can achieve a feat that only 14 previous Reds players have been able to do.
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
Report: Manchester City Still Targeting Kieran Tierney From Arsenal
Sergio Gomez is set to be Manchester City's last venture into the transfer market this summer, but according to reports the club are still targeting Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. The player was part of shortlist the club made up of left-backs they were interested in.
Dean Henderson Inspires Nottingham Forest To First Premier League Win In Over 23 Years
Henderson made five saves including one from a Declan Rice penalty.
Soccer-Villa's Gerrard outfoxes Lampard in first managerial clash
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard got the better of his former England team mate Frank Lampard, now in charge at Everton, as his side won 2-1 when the two faced each other as managers for the first time in the Premier League on Saturday.
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Hails Nathan Ake's Attitude Following West Ham Performance
After being utilised as a rotation option for most of the last two seasons, Nathan Ake was called into the first eleven for Manchester City's opener against West Ham and put in a solid performance, earning praise from his manager for his patience in waiting to gain an opportunity.
Manchester City Line-up Revealed: City Make One Change Ahead Of Bournemouth Clash
Man City are set to take on Bournemouth in their first home game of the season in just under an hour and their official starting eleven for the match can now be revealed, with the Cityzens making one change to their team.
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Everton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Last Season Records: Aston Villa 13-19-6; Everton 11-21-6 Aston Villa won both of their matches against Everton last season (3-0 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at Villa Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Chelsea and Tuchel play catch-up with Spurs as transfer links remain
Thomas Tuchel believes Tottenham have a head start on Chelsea in the season’s early weeks and are well placed to capitalise on the comparative stability they have enjoyed this summer. The teams meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a clash of top-four contenders that has come earlier than...
