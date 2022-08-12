ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998. Few athletes in any sport have a...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks USMNT's best starting XI

The U.S. men's national team won't kick off in Qatar for another 101 days, but with just one more international window before rosters have to be finalized Nov. 13, surely head coach Gregg Berhalter has an idea of what his starting XI will look like at the World Cup. On...
MLS
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel clash signifies hunger to join title race

LONDON — Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel are both winners and both seemed to enjoy their spats on the sidelines as they were sent off following Tottenham’s dramatic last-gasp 2-2 draw at Chelsea. The atmosphere crackled at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel celebrated goals wildly. Players put everything...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Everton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Last Season Records: Aston Villa 13-19-6; Everton 11-21-6 Aston Villa won both of their matches against Everton last season (3-0 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at Villa Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE

