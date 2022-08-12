ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County SPCA offers $5,000 reward for information about Eurasian lynx owner

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for owning a Eurasian lynx.

The Eurasian lynx was captured on July 29 by Suffolk County police after roaming the streets in Central Islip for three days.

The large cat is among a number of dangerous animals listed in New York state environmental regulations.

Possessing these animals is prohibited in New York without a special license from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Releasing animals into the environment is also a violation of the law and can result in arrest and fines.

According to Article 26 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, "no person shall knowingly own, possess, harbor any wild animal capable of inflicting bodily harm upon a human being or failing to exercise due care in safeguarding the public."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk SPCA at 631-382-7722 or the NYSDEC police at 631-444-0250.

Related
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Island Park Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man who disappeared after visiting a friend. Samuel Harrison, age 47, of Island Park was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 11, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Harrison was last seen in Island Park where he...
ISLAND PARK, NY
longisland.com

Baldwin Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hempstead

The Third Squad reports an arrest for an Attempted Murder that occurred on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 12:48am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Defendant Terrell Nesbitt, 26, of 162 State Street New Cassel while on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway did point a loaded firearm at the male victim while he was operating his vehicle northbound on Kennedy Avenue. The defendant fired four rounds from a .40 caliber handgun striking the vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
