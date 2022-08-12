Suffolk County SPCA offers $5,000 reward for information about Eurasian lynx owner

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for owning a Eurasian lynx.

The Eurasian lynx was captured on July 29 by Suffolk County police after roaming the streets in Central Islip for three days.

The large cat is among a number of dangerous animals listed in New York state environmental regulations.

Possessing these animals is prohibited in New York without a special license from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Releasing animals into the environment is also a violation of the law and can result in arrest and fines.

According to Article 26 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, "no person shall knowingly own, possess, harbor any wild animal capable of inflicting bodily harm upon a human being or failing to exercise due care in safeguarding the public."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk SPCA at 631-382-7722 or the NYSDEC police at 631-444-0250.