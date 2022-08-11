Read full article on original website
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Bham Now
5 things to love about SanPeggio’s Pizza—NEW locations coming to Homewood, 280 + Five Points
Here at Bham Now, we are always on the hunt for the best restaurants in town and SanPeggio’s is definitely on our list. Read on for all the reasons we love it, from the amazing pizza (including gluten-free and vegan options) to the local owners and sweet desserts. 1....
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Birmingham, AL [2022 Updated]
Are you craving some Mexican cuisine? Well, we might be able to help in satisfying that craving! Today, it is going to be all about Mexican cuisine. We will be taking you on a tour of some of the best Mexican restaurants in Birmingham, AL. Are you ready? Well, we...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Alabama-based chain Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe to open in Cullman
Get ready to throw a pita party, Cullman. Popular Alabama-based chain Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe will open soon in the Klein Building development in late Fall 2022. Keep reading for all the details. A highly-anticipated addition. It’s no secret that Cullman has been vying for a Tazikis to open its doors...
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
Bham Now
NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13
Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service
Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
styleblueprint.com
Birmingham’s Newest Event Venue: Avenue D
When real estate investors Laura Turner and Chuck Riley first saw the building located at 3008 4th Avenue South, they knew they had to have it. “The space inspired me,” Laura said. “I saw the space, location, and view, and I thought, This doesn’t need to be a warehouse. This needs to be an event space.”
Bham Now
20 new & coming soon home listings across Birmingham—August 12-14
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mason Music Fest, Woodlawn Street Market + more
Happy (almost) weekend, Birmingham! As always, we have a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Magic City. Tag along for four events you don’t want to miss. Get your karaoke on at the Full Moon Reverse Happy Hour this Friday at The Lumbar. Then, keep the fun going on Saturday at Avondale Brewing while you jam out to awesome tunes at Mason Music Fest.
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
wbrc.com
BFRS: Crews working water rescue in West Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say they are working a water rescue in West Birmingham. Chief Jackie Hicks said crews worked to recue two children who are stuck in Village Creek in the 4800 block of Avenue W. Chief Hicks said they were removed safely from the creek.
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections
Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Choccolocco Kayak Days in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Come out today and the Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for a day on the water. Cost is 25.00 for standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak.
