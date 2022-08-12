Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MIDNIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 PM MDT this afternoon through midnight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be prepared to take action and move to higher ground should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry gulches is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Front Range mountains and foothills, Park County, and the Palmer Divide. * WHEN...From 1 PM MDT this afternoon until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
