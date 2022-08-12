ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
Attendance and participation notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp

Here are notes and observations regarding the participation level of players in Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp, which marked the program's ninth preseason practice. The session was held inside Florida's indoor practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch two periods of the session, which lasted a combined 18 minutes instead of the usual 14-minute window.
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s August and that means fall sports are fast approaching. Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some exercises for fall sport athletes. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Countdown To Kickoff: Suwannee Bulldogs

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is a game of three phases, and you don’t have to tell the Suwannee Bulldogs about the importance of special teams. After watching Braxtyn Green kick last season, they know all about it. “I try to treat every kick as a PAT, said Green....
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
