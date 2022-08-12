Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence
On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
Florida beats out Georgia for a high-upside pass rusher in Kamran James
The future of Florida’s defensive line room continues to look bright. After Billy Napier & Co. secured commitments on Saturday from a pair of Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins and Will Norman, the Gators beat out Georgia on Sunday for another Top247 pass rusher in Kamran James. “I’m...
Gators Earn Legacy Commitment From LB Myles Graham
Myles Graham is the second linebacker prospect to commit to the Florida Gators this week.
Where to Watch Gators DL Target Kelby Collins' Commitment
Gators priority defensive line target Kelby Collins will make his college decision this afternoon.
Scouting Report: Gators DL Commit Kelby Collins
Breaking down the skill-set and positional fit of new Florida Gators defensive line pledge Kelby Collins.
Attendance and participation notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp
Here are notes and observations regarding the participation level of players in Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp, which marked the program's ninth preseason practice. The session was held inside Florida's indoor practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch two periods of the session, which lasted a combined 18 minutes instead of the usual 14-minute window.
Kirby Smart calls recruits being allowed to attend the Georgia - Florida game a 'moot point'
News broke this week that Georgia will be allowed to provide tickets for recruits to attend the neutral-site game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., where the SEC rivalry has been played for all but two years since 1933. Kirby Smart noted that this option has been available for a decade, even if it has never been utilized by either program.
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
floridapolitics.com
The ultimate campus move-in challenge: Rehoming the University of Florida’s iconic bat colony
"They probably get the worst rap of any mammal I can think of and it’s very undeserved.'. The University of Florida faces the unique challenge of relocating hundreds of thousands of campus residents: its beloved bat colony. The university is home to the world’s largest occupied bat houses, a...
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
WCJB
New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s August and that means fall sports are fast approaching. Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some exercises for fall sport athletes. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Suwannee Bulldogs
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is a game of three phases, and you don’t have to tell the Suwannee Bulldogs about the importance of special teams. After watching Braxtyn Green kick last season, they know all about it. “I try to treat every kick as a PAT, said Green....
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
WCJB
Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
tornadopix.com
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
wuft.org
‘Justice for Terrell Bradley’ mural painted over with swastika and ‘God Bless Derek Chauvin’
A mural on the Southwest 34th Street wall for Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a Gainesville police K9 following a traffic stop, has become a battleground between calls for justice and symbols of white supremacy. The initial mural, visible on Sunday, demanded Gainesville Police Department release the camera...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for attempting to run somebody over following an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting someone with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened to...
