Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
wvtm13.com
9-vehicle crash shuts down I-59 northbound at Tallapoosa Street in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4 p.m. The scene has been cleared and the interstate is back open. Birmingham police and crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon involving 9 vehicles. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 have been closed at the...
Man, woman killed when car hits tree near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix
A man and woman died after a car hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix, according to police. Police said they believe speed played a factor in the crash. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said witnesses reported a group of cars was driving together and fast just prior to...
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed when car runs off road, overturns near Cullman
A Cullman woman died after her car left the roadway, struck a median and overturned Saturday evening outside Cullman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Association. The crash killed Dana Quick West, 51, of Cullman, according to a news release. She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 31 when the crash occurred. Officials pronounced West dead at the scene.
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
Male found slain inside vehicle early Friday is Birmingham’s 4th homicide in under 4 hours
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Birmingham’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alert officers about 1:45 a.m. to shots fired in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue West. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said once at the location, they found a wounded male inside a vehicle....
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
21-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Tuscaloosa County
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by an SUV Thursday night in Tuscaloosa. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Samuel R. Ellis. He was 21 and lived in Duncanville. The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82, about one mile east of Tuscaloosa. Trooper Cpl....
Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate
Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service
Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
wbrc.com
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Hueytown
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a young Hueytown man earlier this week. Patrick Levell Johnson, 26, of Concord, is charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied residence. The warrant was issued on Sunday and Johnson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just beofre 3 p.m.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0