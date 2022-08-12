ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
AL.com

Woman killed when car runs off road, overturns near Cullman

A Cullman woman died after her car left the roadway, struck a median and overturned Saturday evening outside Cullman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Association. The crash killed Dana Quick West, 51, of Cullman, according to a news release. She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 31 when the crash occurred. Officials pronounced West dead at the scene.
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
AL.com

Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate

Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Calhoun Journal

Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service

Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
