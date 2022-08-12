ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed

“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream

Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Renters affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for assistance for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties. FEMA Individual Assistance is for renters, students and homeowners. Federal […]
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South

The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
KENTUCKY STATE
wsipfm.com

Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th

The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

As Kentucky flood recovery continues, Southern Baptists serve survivors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (BP) – The Southern Baptist response to the devastating flash floods in Kentucky the last week of July continues, and volunteers from 16 different Southern Baptist state conventions have been engaged in the clean-up and recovery process so far. The late July floods claimed at least 37...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

Kentucky’s Distillers Are Auctioning Off Vintage Bourbons to Benefit the State’s Flood Victims

Once again, the Kentucky bourbon community has come together to set up an auction for people in need. This time, it’s the victims of the devastating recent floods in Kentucky, and there’s currently an auction going on where you can bid on ultra limited-edition bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle, William Larue Weller and Michter’s 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit: Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Auction was organized by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, author and whiskey personality Fred Minnick, Westport Whiskey & Wine and Bourbon Crusaders. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY

Community Policy