Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed
“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream
Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous requests from victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
foxlexington.com
Kentucky gas prices continue to drop, national average below $4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to AAA, at the beginning of July, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.84. In Kentucky, it was $4.55 and in Lexington, it was just above the state average at $4.63. Fast forward to this weekend,...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Renters affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for assistance for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties. FEMA Individual Assistance is for renters, students and homeowners. Federal […]
styleblueprint.com
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
wsipfm.com
Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th
The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
WLKY.com
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
kentuckytoday.com
As Kentucky flood recovery continues, Southern Baptists serve survivors
WHITESBURG, Ky. (BP) – The Southern Baptist response to the devastating flash floods in Kentucky the last week of July continues, and volunteers from 16 different Southern Baptist state conventions have been engaged in the clean-up and recovery process so far. The late July floods claimed at least 37...
Kentucky’s Distillers Are Auctioning Off Vintage Bourbons to Benefit the State’s Flood Victims
Once again, the Kentucky bourbon community has come together to set up an auction for people in need. This time, it’s the victims of the devastating recent floods in Kentucky, and there’s currently an auction going on where you can bid on ultra limited-edition bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle, William Larue Weller and Michter’s 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit: Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Auction was organized by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, author and whiskey personality Fred Minnick, Westport Whiskey & Wine and Bourbon Crusaders. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
Comments / 0