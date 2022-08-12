Read full article on original website
Albany State University Summer Success Academy flourishes
ALBANY — This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.
Fair Fight kicks off statewide tour to push early voting ‘gold standards’ in Georgia
Voting rights organization Fair Fight began a statewide tour Friday as it teams up with state and local leaders to press county election boards to extend early voting hours, expand weekend voting and open more polling locations. The “Vote Gold Georgia” tour kicks off today in Augusta and Savannah with...
Tracy Brundage begins duties as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president
TIFTON — After moving 1,000 miles from Pennsylvania to Georgia and emerging from a weeklong bout with COVID, Tracy Brundage is ready to settle into her role as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. “ABAC is a special place,” Brundage said in a Wednesday-morning news conference. “For me, I...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
Georgia Southwestern set to launch executive business program
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will launch an Executive Master of Business Administration in spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations, leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase, school officials said.
Albany’s extended “test driver” sought
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are asking for public input as they seek a 21 year old man, wanted for a single count of theft. Officers say Anthony Taylor recently met the owner of a four wheeler for sale. Taylor is alleged to have taken the vehicle for a...
Yard sale for Nigel Brown raises more reward money
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death. It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.
Southwell nurse participates in LifeLink training program
TIFTON — LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ recovery organization, conducted a Donor Resource Training Program recently in a virtual format. Hospital attendees were trained in the donation process allowing them to be additional resources at their respective hospitals with referrals, donor management of cases and family care.
Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community kickball game brought out people’s competitive side but also their compassionate side. The game was not only a competitive one but also a message to the community. That message is that violence has to stop in the Good Life City. This the 3rd year...
Dougherty County considers plan that includes tennis, pickleball, apartments, fire station
ALBANY — Will the third time be the charm for a Dougherty County tennis and pickleball center?. With the selection of land at the former Georgia National Guard Armory location, the latest site comes with a feature the first two did not have in that the county already owns it.
Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
Cases jump as Phoebe discharges longest Covid patient
ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2 Total Inpatients Recovered...
Businessman offers life lessons to employee's son
ALBANY — Lesson No. 1. As Justin Soriano, who’s about to turn 14, finished his meal at a local restaurant, he discovered while bussing the table where he and his mentor, businessman Milan Patel, had eaten that there were a couple of packs of ketchup on the table. He grabbed them up and headed for the trash can.
Large fan turnout for Albany State football's first scrimmage
ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams. "It almost looked like a home football game,"...
Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide
The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Carver-Columbus Football Scrimmage
Scenes from the Lee County and Carver-Columbus football scrimmage on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe rise 28% over the last week
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up slightly over last week. After a couple of weeks of declining numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up 28% over the last week. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30.
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Deerfield-Windsor's Boles Middleton excels in three sports
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor head football coach Jake McCrae is really high on his senior class this season and one reason why is senior Boles Middleton.
