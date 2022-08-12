ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

The Albany Herald

Albany State University Summer Success Academy flourishes

ALBANY — This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident

Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern set to launch executive business program

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will launch an Executive Master of Business Administration in spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations, leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase, school officials said.
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s extended “test driver” sought

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are asking for public input as they seek a 21 year old man, wanted for a single count of theft. Officers say Anthony Taylor recently met the owner of a four wheeler for sale. Taylor is alleged to have taken the vehicle for a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Yard sale for Nigel Brown raises more reward money

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death. It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Southwell nurse participates in LifeLink training program

TIFTON — LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ recovery organization, conducted a Donor Resource Training Program recently in a virtual format. Hospital attendees were trained in the donation process allowing them to be additional resources at their respective hospitals with referrals, donor management of cases and family care.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community kickball game brought out people’s competitive side but also their compassionate side. The game was not only a competitive one but also a message to the community. That message is that violence has to stop in the Good Life City. This the 3rd year...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Cases jump as Phoebe discharges longest Covid patient

ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2 Total Inpatients Recovered...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Businessman offers life lessons to employee's son

ALBANY — Lesson No. 1. As Justin Soriano, who’s about to turn 14, finished his meal at a local restaurant, he discovered while bussing the table where he and his mentor, businessman Milan Patel, had eaten that there were a couple of packs of ketchup on the table. He grabbed them up and headed for the trash can.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Large fan turnout for Albany State football's first scrimmage

ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams. "It almost looked like a home football game,"...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe rise 28% over the last week

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up slightly over last week. After a couple of weeks of declining numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up 28% over the last week. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30.
ALBANY, GA

