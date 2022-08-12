ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Boy fractures back while using slide at an Urbandale park

URBANDALE, Iowa — A mother is warning other parents to be careful after her son fractured three vertebrae on a slide at an Urbandale park. “It's a really long metal slide, so that just attracted me,” said 12-year-old Ethan Wiese. The Des Moines boy is no longer attracted...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town

Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?

Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Veterans Day held at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday was Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair. This year, all seven grand marshals of the parade were women, including one who may be the only woman in Iowa who served in Vietnam. Mary Ellen White says veterans are treated much differently these days.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Winterset community is shaken after standoff inside church Sunday

A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday Morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022

(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
IOWA STATE

