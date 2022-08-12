Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Boy fractures back while using slide at an Urbandale park
URBANDALE, Iowa — A mother is warning other parents to be careful after her son fractured three vertebrae on a slide at an Urbandale park. “It's a really long metal slide, so that just attracted me,” said 12-year-old Ethan Wiese. The Des Moines boy is no longer attracted...
KCCI.com
Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man passed out at the wheel with 4-year-old daughter in the car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after police say he passed out at a stop light with a 4-year-old in the car. Thirty-two-year-old Jose Javier Flores, of Des Moines, is charged. Police discovered Flores in a Jeep near Southeast 30th...
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
Beloved sea lion at Iowa zoo passes away
A beloved crowd favorite, Addy the sea lion, has passed away, the Blank Park Zoo announced on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Veterans Day held at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday was Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair. This year, all seven grand marshals of the parade were women, including one who may be the only woman in Iowa who served in Vietnam. Mary Ellen White says veterans are treated much differently these days.
Man critically injured after being hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 5:25 a.m. near E 15th Street and Dean Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Evidence gathered at the scene and […]
theperrynews.com
Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
KCCI.com
Winterset community is shaken after standoff inside church Sunday
A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday Morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
adelnews.com
Dallas County Fair Queen Makenzie Dresback competes at Iowa State Fair
Makenzie Dresback, the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen, competed at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest on Saturday, Aug. 13. Dresback is a 2022 graduate of Woodward-Granger High School. The Dallas County Fair Queen was one of 102 contestants in this year’s competition, held on Saturday at the Anne and...
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man left children in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who left his kids in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped at a Hy-Vee store has been charged. Twenty-five-year-old Hassan Abdikadir Mohamed, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to court records, he...
KCCI.com
Driver arrested in Winterset after police chase stole the car from the scene of a homicide investigation in Omaha
WINTERSET, Iowa (KETV) — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is aperson of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022
(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
Comments / 3