Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
Stanly News & Press

Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase

Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
cn2.com

Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
Stanly News & Press

Sheriff’s Office arrests Albemarle resident after finding more than 600 grams of meth

On Aug. 8, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Albemarle resident Fredrick Douglas Rush Jr. During the course of the investigation, approximately 58.2 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. Two subsequent search warrants were conducted at Rush’s residences, one...
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
