WBTV
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two suspects for the murder of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed on May 14 in the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place. Police arrested a 15-year-old on May 23 for his role in the murder and charged...
‘Chaotic’ NC shootout leads to arrests, drug bust: CMPD
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged. Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.
Stanly News & Press
Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase
Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
Police hunt for NC teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
One person was killed in a Fayetteville shooting involving a stolen gun, according to police.
High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
Randolph County man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, RCSO deputies came to Caraway Mtn. Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles, a dump truck and a box […]
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
CMPD: 3 teens accused of robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing car, leading police on chase
CHARLOTTE — Three teens have been arrested after stealing a car and leading police on chase through multiple counties Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said the teens initially robbed a person at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. After, they stole the victim’s car and drove away.
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office arrests Albemarle resident after finding more than 600 grams of meth
On Aug. 8, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Albemarle resident Fredrick Douglas Rush Jr. During the course of the investigation, approximately 58.2 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. Two subsequent search warrants were conducted at Rush’s residences, one...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County deputy fired for excessive force; body cam footage released
WARNING: The videos linked contain violence and explicit language. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released body-cam footage from a road rage incident May 28 that led to relieving a deputy of his duties. Thats day, deputies were dispatched in and around the area of N.C. 73 and Will...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot August 13th
The Gaston mugshots from August 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
Car break-ins escalating in south Charlotte area
Early Tuesday morning, a would-be thief was caught on surveillance video going from car to car to trying to break into the parking lot of the Beverly Apartments in the Ballantyne neighborhood.
WBTV
Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an arrest in which a sergeant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reportedly choked a man whose hands were cuffed behind his back. An SBI spokeswoman confirmed the investigation to WBTV on Thursday, days after...
