Huntsville, AL

News 19 unites with local organizations for 'Fill the Food Bank' initiative

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19, in partnership with several local businesses, is pulling together an initiative with the mission to “fill the food bank” and feed North Alabama.

The Food Bank of North Alabama says it’s struggling to keep food on its shelves. That’s a call to action.

Beginning with a Blitz Day on Thursday, August 18, the “Fill the Food Bank” drive will collect shelf-stable foods and canned goods at Walmart Supercenter, located at 11610 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35803. On Blitz Day, this is the only Walmart location accepting donations.

Recommended food donations include things like peanut butter, healthy cereal, canned proteins and meat, and shelf-stable milk.

Did you know the Food Bank of North Alabama has the power to turn $1 into seven meals? Pictured is how many meals $6, the cost of a cheap lunch, gets you: 42 meals.

After the Blitz Day event, food donations can still be made at the Food Bank of North Alabama, located at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW in Huntsville, or at any Alabama Credit Union branch in the area (Alabama Credit Union branches will not take cash).

Those locations include:

Huntsville

  • 4769 Whitesburg Drive #102
  • 851 John Wright Drive NW University of Alabama
  • 1415 Paramount Drive

Madison

  • 100 New Bristol Lane

News 19’s partners for the drive include Alabama Credit Union, Alfa Insurance, Van Valkenburgh & Wilkinson Properties, and iHeartRadio HSV.

If you’re unable to donate in person, please donate by texting “HUNGER” to 256-559-3299 or donating online here .

