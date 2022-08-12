News 19 unites with local organizations for ‘Fill the Food Bank’ initiative
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19, in partnership with several local businesses, is pulling together an initiative with the mission to “fill the food bank” and feed North Alabama.
The Food Bank of North Alabama says it’s struggling to keep food on its shelves. That’s a call to action.100 free things to do in Huntsville this fall
Beginning with a Blitz Day on Thursday, August 18, the “Fill the Food Bank” drive will collect shelf-stable foods and canned goods at Walmart Supercenter, located at 11610 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35803. On Blitz Day, this is the only Walmart location accepting donations.
Recommended food donations include things like peanut butter, healthy cereal, canned proteins and meat, and shelf-stable milk.
After the Blitz Day event, food donations can still be made at the Food Bank of North Alabama, located at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW in Huntsville, or at any Alabama Credit Union branch in the area (Alabama Credit Union branches will not take cash).What is BookTok? Here are 15 of TikTok’s most recommended books
Those locations include:
Huntsville
- 4769 Whitesburg Drive #102
- 851 John Wright Drive NW University of Alabama
- 1415 Paramount Drive
Madison
- 100 New Bristol Lane
News 19’s partners for the drive include Alabama Credit Union, Alfa Insurance, Van Valkenburgh & Wilkinson Properties, and iHeartRadio HSV.
If you’re unable to donate in person, please donate by texting “HUNGER” to 256-559-3299 or donating online here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0