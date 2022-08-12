Read full article on original website
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
WAFF
“This Summit’s purpose is to provide them with a pathway” - Athens State’s “Men of Kinnis” program looks to add more male minority educators to classrooms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday morning marked the beginning of a journey for many men of color at Athens State. Catherine Wehlburg, the Provost for the College of Education at the university says they’re able to bring in historically underrepresented people into their College. “It changes how we look at things, how we talk about things, and I think that makes a huge impact,” she says.
WHNT-TV
Not One More Alabama Hosts 5th Annual End Addiction Huntsville Walk
Hundreds gathered to put their feet to the pavement in the effort to tackle addiction. During the 5th annual End Addiction Huntsville Walk, supporters, survivors and volunteers celebrated those in recovery while sharing active resources for those still battling drug addiction.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
Cullman’s Hayes 1 of 3 finalists in nationwide organic gardening competition
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Kelly Hayes, a second-grade teacher at West Elementary School and owner of Urban Farm and Forage, is one of three finalists in the nationwide Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational. “When I found out we had made it to the final three in the nation I felt so blessed and thankful,” said Hayes. “I am thankful for the opportunity to be an ambassador for organic home gardening. We are so blessed to live in a community with such a rich agricultural background that has been so supportive.” Hayes is competing against the best organic gardeners in the U.S. in six...
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
WAFF
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville's Green Team Launches Litter Survey
As the city of Huntsville continues to grow trash is becoming a big problem. As part of a larger commitment to taking care of our environment the city's green team is conducting a city-wide survey through the end of this month to receive public input on litter.
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
Hartselle Police Department hosting silent auction for injured Sergeant
Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction on August 13 to raise money for an injured officer.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Restaurant Week is Underway
Huntsville Restaurant Week celebrates dozens of culinary delights in the Rocket City. Grissom Parents Respond to School Lunch Controversy. Archery Team Ending Season in Statewide Competition. Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to …. Huntsville’s Green Team Launches Litter Survey. Man Charged With Murder, Abuse of a Corpse...
radio7media.com
Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY AFTER A WOMAN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED THURSDAY MORNING COVERED IN BLOOD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30 TO A REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD BEEN KILLED AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE. JENNIFER PARRISH, 33, OF FLORENCE, WAS FOUND STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE PROPERTY THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY HER BOYFRIEND’S RESIDENCE. THE BOYFRIEND IDENTIFIED AS MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WAS NOT LOCATED NOR WAS THE WEAPON. DESHLER HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL AND THE COLBERT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WERE PLACED ON SOFT LOCKDOWN AND WERE TAKEN OFF AROUND 1:45 PM. A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS APPREHENDED AROUND 2:25 PM. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WHNT-TV
Collaborate Expo Highlights Local Nonprofits
Local nonprofits gathered at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Saturday for the second annual Collaborate Expo. More than 30 nonprofits participated in the expo, sharing their missions with the community.
WAFF
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.
Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say
Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
