ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas... Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas... West Central Nueces County in south central Texas...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
SFGate

TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,. including the following counties, Brooks, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Starr and. Willacy. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability. will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc. county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases. Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from. western Siskiyou...
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY. MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin. Valley Tuesday through Friday. Maximum temperatures 98 to 103. degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley,. and Coastal...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Fort Stockton, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Pecos, TX
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-152330- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to. 10 mph becoming light after...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Preparedness#Tx#Advisories
SFGate

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy