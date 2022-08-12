Read full article on original website
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas... Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas... West Central Nueces County in south central Texas...
TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,. including the following counties, Brooks, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Starr and. Willacy. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a.
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability. will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc. county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases. Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from. western Siskiyou...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY. MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin. Valley Tuesday through Friday. Maximum temperatures 98 to 103. degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley,. and Coastal...
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-152330- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to. 10 mph becoming light after...
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
