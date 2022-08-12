ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Police looking for woman who cashed stolen check worth $3,250, tried to buy gift cards after stealing purses in Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing purses from cars in Macomb County and successfully cashed a stolen check worth over $3,000.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says several women reported their purses stolen from their vehicles on July 23.

Two days later, the suspect visited a drive-up window at the First State Bank in the 1500 block of S. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills and successfully cashed a stolen check written for $3,250, using the stolen ID and posing as the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the woman tried to cash a second check immediately after that, the teller became suspicious and tried to keep her at the window while they contacted deputies.

The suspect fled before police could arrive.

At some point after the purses had been stolen, the woman tried to purchase over $1,400 worth of gift cards at a Walmart in Roseville, but the purchase was declined, officials said.

Authorities say further purchases were also attempted in Chesterfield Twp.

The suspect was driving a white GMC Terrain with a stolen Michigan license plate, EDR0962, which was reported stolen on July 26.

Police released several images of the suspect, including one that shows a tattoo on her arm that may be the scales of justice.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or may know something about the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the suspect’s arrest. All tipsters will remain anonymous

Comments / 17

Steven Martinez
2d ago

Chesterfield Township they are very very relentless I wouldn't be surprised if they got in touch with the Coast Guard and got Choppa looking for her

Reply(1)
6
Did I say that.....
3d ago

she's gotta do something. can't walk the streets with a face like that

Reply(2)
8
