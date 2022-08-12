ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Public Schools

Naviance is used to support our students and their families in preparing for life after Seattle Schools. With Naviance, students can explore college and career paths, analyze skills and talents with career and personality assessments and develop plans to stay on track and reach academic goals. Explore What Makes You...
Supply List for Mercer International Middle School Students

During the first week of school all students only need to bring the following supplies to school:. Sharpened pencils/mechanical pencils and pens in a pencil pouch. Pencil pouch with sharpened pencils or mechanical pencils, eraser, and pens. 2 Kleenex/tissue boxes given to reading and writing teacher. You can bring this...
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade

Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless

On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Hundreds Of Sailors Reunited With Family At Naval Station Everett After 7-Month Deployment

The sounds of the Pointer Sisters “We Are Family” blasted on the pier at Naval Station Everett this morning as hundreds of sailors were reunited with family members after a 7-month deployment. Two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Sampson (DDG 102) deployed in January with Carrier Strike Group Three, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Lincoln returned to their home port in San Diego today. Sailors lined the rails of the two ships as they docked at Naval Station Everett this morning. Here are a couple photos of the ships coming into port. Click photo to enlarge.

