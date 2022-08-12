Read full article on original website
seattleschools.org
Seattle Public Schools
Naviance is used to support our students and their families in preparing for life after Seattle Schools. With Naviance, students can explore college and career paths, analyze skills and talents with career and personality assessments and develop plans to stay on track and reach academic goals. Explore What Makes You...
seattleschools.org
Supply List for Mercer International Middle School Students
During the first week of school all students only need to bring the following supplies to school:. Sharpened pencils/mechanical pencils and pens in a pencil pouch. Pencil pouch with sharpened pencils or mechanical pencils, eraser, and pens. 2 Kleenex/tissue boxes given to reading and writing teacher. You can bring this...
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
q13fox.com
'Unprecedented:' Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients
SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center officials on Thursday said the hospital is over capacity by about 150 patients and will have to stop admitting patients with less acute conditions. According to UW Medicine officials, Harborview Medical Center has 560 inpatients when the facility's licensed capacity is 413. Officials said more...
Bonney Lake Sumner Little League team advances to World Series on controversial play
The Bonney Lake Sumner Little League team advanced to the Little League World Series on Thursday in extra innings by a score of 3-2, however, Thursday’s finish was not without controversy. First baseman Braydon Rudolph connected with the ball and confusion ensued. The third-base umpire called the hit foul...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Final Snoqualmie Ridge Housing Subdivision’s Notice of Application Published
In the mid-1990s, the City of Snoqualmie annexed 1,300 acres of undeveloped land that eventually became the site of what we now know as Snoqualmie Ridge I, with the first houses being constructed in 1998. Snoqualmie Ridge I included dwelling units, a business park, a neighborhood center retail area and...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: As you struggle to pay bills, Seattle’s Pramila Jayapal says ‘inflation’ is just ‘theoretical’
Out-of-control Democrat spending created the worst inflation crisis we’ve seen in 40 years. And Democrats voted to continue that bad habit. But in the eyes of Seattle Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, inflation is “theoretical” so perhaps we shouldn’t worry. Jayapal voted for President Joe Biden’s dubiously-titled...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
myeverettnews.com
Hundreds Of Sailors Reunited With Family At Naval Station Everett After 7-Month Deployment
The sounds of the Pointer Sisters “We Are Family” blasted on the pier at Naval Station Everett this morning as hundreds of sailors were reunited with family members after a 7-month deployment. Two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Sampson (DDG 102) deployed in January with Carrier Strike Group Three, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Lincoln returned to their home port in San Diego today. Sailors lined the rails of the two ships as they docked at Naval Station Everett this morning. Here are a couple photos of the ships coming into port. Click photo to enlarge.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
