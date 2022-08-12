Read full article on original website
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Demolished Property Topic At Milford Council
MILFORD - The property at 410 W. Catherine St. that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council. Town attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the Council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.15.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:18 p.m. Friday - Ryan Thomas Workman, 36, of 6815 N. CR 675W, Orland, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 10:02 p.m. Friday -...
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
wfft.com
TSA looking for future Fort Wayne International Airport employees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne International Airport is looking for new workers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) invited job-seekers to the WorkOne building to discuss potential hires. Spokesperson Jessica Mayle says the Fort Wayne International Airport isn’t struggling with staffing right now, but the agency wants to...
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
WNDU
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
New pickleball courts in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
WANE-TV
US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
