Kosciusko County, IN

963xke.com

U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
BUTLER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Demolished Property Topic At Milford Council

MILFORD - The property at 410 W. Catherine St. that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council. Town attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the Council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
MILFORD, IN
buildingindiana.com

Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 08.15.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:18 p.m. Friday - Ryan Thomas Workman, 36, of 6815 N. CR 675W, Orland, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 10:02 p.m. Friday -...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Stop Violence Block Party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
FREMONT, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person

Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

TSA looking for future Fort Wayne International Airport employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne International Airport is looking for new workers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) invited job-seekers to the WorkOne building to discuss potential hires. Spokesperson Jessica Mayle says the Fort Wayne International Airport isn’t struggling with staffing right now, but the agency wants to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

New pickleball courts in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
ELKHART, IN
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
NEW HAVEN, IN

