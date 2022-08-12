Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase
It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
95.3 MNC
Federal meal funding to expire: Schools looking at what’s next
Local school districts are looking at their options as federal funding for free meals is coming to a close. The federal program is scheduled to come to a close at the end of September, according to WSBT. There are other programs in place for students to receive free meals if they are eligible.
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
abc57.com
New pickleball courts in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed initial investigation of Dante Kittrell death
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the initial investigation into the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who died more than two weeks ago after he pointed a gun at police officers during a stand-off near Coquillard Elementary School after threatening to harm himself. The Prosecutor’s Office says...
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.13.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:18 p.m. Thursday - Nicole Marie Blair, 43, of 10208 S. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 6:05 p.m. Thursday - Aubrey Ann Coy, 43, of 4865 E. CR...
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
95.3 MNC
Union boy, 17, hurt in crash in Calvin Township
A 17-year-old boy from Union, Michigan, was hurt in a crash in Cass County. The collision happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, on Union Road near Center St, in Calvin Township. The investigation shows that 27-year-old Elkhart man was turning into a driveway on Union Road. The...
wamwamfm.com
Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
jack1065.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pattie S. Younce
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw and previously of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
southcountynews.org
Colon magic store moving to Vicksburg
A longtime fixture in downtown Colon is relocating its day-to-day operations to Vicksburg. Rick Fisher, who has owned and operated FAB Magic for its 19 years on East State Street, said he is moving Sept. 1 to a recently redeveloped, 2,400-square-foot building on East Highway Street. Fisher, 63, said he...
