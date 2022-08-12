ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement

WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
WINTERSET, IA
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant made in connection to an Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant in connection to a homicide of a woman. OPD said they got a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police arrest missing Omaha inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a corrections center in Omaha and was later arrested by Lincoln Police. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Semaj Ross walked out of the Community Corrections Center in Omaha on June 27. He was originally sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on Mar. 31, 2015 for charges including shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
OMAHA, NE
WQAD

Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff

WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.
WINTERSET, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff seeks information about van in possible abduction attempt

SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office posted a bulletin about a possible abduction attempt in Syracuse. The sheriff’s office posted photographs of a white, Chrysler Town & Country with a silver or chrome stripe on the sides. The driver was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic male with a goatee.
SYRACUSE, NE

