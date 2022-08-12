Read full article on original website
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
KETV.com
Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement
WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant made in connection to an Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant in connection to a homicide of a woman. OPD said they got a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
Bank robber grabs Omaha officer's gun and fires during a scuffle
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt. Police said the incident was reported...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
UPDATE: Omaha police say shooting near 49th & Charles now homicide investigation
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.
WOWT
Lincoln Police arrest missing Omaha inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a corrections center in Omaha and was later arrested by Lincoln Police. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Semaj Ross walked out of the Community Corrections Center in Omaha on June 27. He was originally sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on Mar. 31, 2015 for charges including shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.
News Channel Nebraska
Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
WQAD
Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff seeks information about van in possible abduction attempt
SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office posted a bulletin about a possible abduction attempt in Syracuse. The sheriff’s office posted photographs of a white, Chrysler Town & Country with a silver or chrome stripe on the sides. The driver was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic male with a goatee.
WOWT
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
Armed man who targeted Cincinnati FBI field office, had Omaha ties
An armed man accused of trying to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati yesterday was killed after investigators said he led them on a chase.
