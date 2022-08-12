LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a corrections center in Omaha and was later arrested by Lincoln Police. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Semaj Ross walked out of the Community Corrections Center in Omaha on June 27. He was originally sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on Mar. 31, 2015 for charges including shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.

