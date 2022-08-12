Read full article on original website
Arby's Menu Adds Two Seafood Items That You Really Want To Try—They're Only Available For A Limited Time!
If you’re looking to try some new fast food this summer, Arby’s is one place you can definitely check out. In case you didn’t know, the company just added two items on their menu–and it will be available for a limited time only. According to an...
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Carl's Jr. And Hardee's May Have A King's Hawaiian Menu On The Way
If you're wondering what the difference between Carl's Jr. and Hardee's is, the answer is not much. The brands fall under the same parent company, CKE, and have very similar menus (via Thrillist). One small difference is that the restaurants are marketed differently based on their location in the U.S. Since Carl's Jr. restaurants are predominantly located on the West Coast and Southwest, its marketing messaging and branding are aimed at a younger audience. Hardee's, on the other hand, is largely located in the Midwest and South, so its messaging "embraces Americana," per Thrillist.
Burger King Is Replacing Their Chicken Sandwiches With New Menu Items—We Can't Wait To Try These!
Burger King is making changes to its menu yet again and this time, it involves their lineup of chicken sandwiches. According to a recent article published by Chew Boom, the fast food chain is replacing their classic Ch’King Sandwiches with a new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. Sources reportedly told the outlet that this change will take effect nationwide this August.
The 'Piping Hot' Perk Burger King Is Offering Through The End Of August
Before the pandemic hit and changed life as we knew it, Restaurant Dive declared 2020 "the year of the breakfast wars." All trends were pointing toward breakfast being the most profitable meal for fast food chains until people were no longer commuting or going anywhere for that matter. Taco Bell completely dropped breakfast from its menu, while other chains cut certain menu items (per CNBC). Wendy's, on the other hand, boldly introduced a new breakfast menu in the early days of the pandemic. Despite what most would consider bad timing, Wendy's breakfast quickly found success, and that started a race for the other fast food restaurants to revive their breakfast menus.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!
Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
ComicBook
Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items
Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
Thrillist
Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup
Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle. The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos. The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos...
Burger King Makes Either a Whopper of a Mistake, or Marketing Magic
Fast-food restaurants are known for stirring the pot and trying to interact humorously with their customers on social media. They want to capture both the Internet and consumers' attention, sometimes with interesting new side dishes (Burger King (RBI) with a truffle burger and cheesy tater tots) and sometimes with manufactured beefs with other fast food chains. (See Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report vs. McDonald's tit-for-tat here).
McDonald's Announced It's Bringing A 'Cherished' Breakfast Sandwich Back To Menus After Customer Petition For It
It’s official: McDonald’s just brought back their breakfast bagel sandwiches in select locations. After having over 22,000 customers sign a petition to bring back the beloved item (especially the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel), the fast food chain finally gave in and launched its return in certain branches across the country.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
