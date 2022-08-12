Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
townandtourist.com
27 Best Romantic Getaways In Tennessee (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Tennessee is known for its rich history, stunning outdoor scenery, and live music scene. Whether you appreciate vintage elegance or modern luxury, Tennessee is most definitely the place to be. Tennessee is a fantastic place for a romantic getaway. There’s no need to choose between the serenity of a mountainside...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
actionnews5.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022
Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Amendment would remove minister disqualification from constitution
Although the Tennessee Supreme Court struck down the amendment in the 1970s, our constitution technically says religious officials aren’t allowed to take office in either house of the legislature. However, this could change in November.
myez999.com
Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top schools in the state of Tennessee.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Chicago
The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry
SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
A Louisiana woman is praising a Tennessee man for a good deed she didn't want to go unnoticed.
mainstreetmaury.com
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort
A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and cemetery dating back to 1822.
mainstreetmaury.com
Indictment alleges Spring Hill lab linked to Medicare fraud
A federal grand jury in Nashville last week returned a 40-count second superseding indictment, charging eight people in a Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment was announced on Friday, Aug. 5, following the arrests of five of...
California man to teach Green Hill High School physics thanks to news coverage
He calls it fate: after a man from California stepped up as the physics teacher at Green Hill High School in Wilson County.
Comments / 1