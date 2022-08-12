ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

WSMV

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
townandtourist.com

27 Best Romantic Getaways In Tennessee (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Tennessee is known for its rich history, stunning outdoor scenery, and live music scene. Whether you appreciate vintage elegance or modern luxury, Tennessee is most definitely the place to be. Tennessee is a fantastic place for a romantic getaway. There’s no need to choose between the serenity of a mountainside...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022

Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
myez999.com

Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top schools in the state of Tennessee.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Indictment alleges Spring Hill lab linked to Medicare fraud

A federal grand jury in Nashville last week returned a 40-count second superseding indictment, charging eight people in a Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment was announced on Friday, Aug. 5, following the arrests of five of...
NASHVILLE, TN

