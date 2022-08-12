ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida woman charged after postal worker finds naked, bruised toddler in street

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0Vml_0hECrupd00
Qualinda Robinson

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday after a child police say she was supposed to be watching was found alone in the street without any clothes on.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police were called to a home in Southwest Ocala Wednesday morning by a postal worker who reported finding a toddler unsupervised in the roadway. Two witnesses who were driving behind the mail truck also saw the child and stopped to help.

According to police, the first officer on scene arrived to find one of the witnesses holding the toddler. In addition to being naked, police say the child had scratches on its body, a bruise near its right eye, a bloody nose, and was covered with sand.

One of the witnesses gave the child a t-shirt to wear before Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the child to the hospital to be treated.

Investigating officers checked around the neighborhood and found a house with two doors left which they suspected to be the home where the child lived.

After their knocks went unanswered, officers made the decision to enter the home for a well-being check on the occupants. That’s where they found the toddler’s parents and another child sleeping.

When interviewed by police, the parents identified a roommate, 33-year-old Qualinda Robinson, as the person who was supposed to be watching the toddler when it wandered away from the home.

When interviewed by police, Robinson claimed she texted the child’s mother earlier in the day saying that she was leaving the house to go to the store.

Police determined the child was still under Robinson’s supervision and it was her responsibility to make sure the child would be taken care of when she left the home.

As a result of her negligence, police say they found cause to charge Robinson with child neglect without great bodily harm, a felony.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday and released the next day on $2,000 bond.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Elizabeth Richards
3d ago

If all goes well this defenseless child will never see her again. There are people where sterilization is best.

Reply
13
YesChef
3d ago

Qualinda. Of course her name was something like, Qualinda. 🙄

Reply
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Postal Worker#Child Neglect#Police
850wftl.com

Florida woman found shot to death in laundry room

LEESBURG, FL– Authorities are searching for answers after a 37-year-old woman was found shot to death in the laundry room of her home. The Leesburg Police Department says they received a call from a friend of the victim around 2:39 a.m. Monday stating that they believed their friend was dead.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Volusia County woman killed in head-on crash, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman was killed after a head-on collision late Saturday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive when a Kia Optima traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the divided highway collided with aToyota Sienna minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
BELLEVIEW, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com

Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages

Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy