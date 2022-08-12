ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Midland High School grad helps bring James Webb telescope to life

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A new era in space exploration is possible thanks to the James Webb telescope. NASA released breath-taking photos of galaxies, fading stars and more. A Midland High School graduate helped make the telescope and those photos, possible. “I would babysit to raise money to buy a...
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
East Village Magazine

Education Beat: Staff shortages at Flint schools at a “critical” stage

— Joyce Ellis McNeal, president, Flint Board of Education. The central issue at a four-hour Flint Board of Education (FBOE) Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 10 was the “critical” shortage of candidates to fill vacant staff positions in the district — primarily teachers. Flint officials said...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves

Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT. |. A Genesee...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
1470 WFNT

15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page

Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...

