4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
WNEM
Midland High School grad helps bring James Webb telescope to life
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A new era in space exploration is possible thanks to the James Webb telescope. NASA released breath-taking photos of galaxies, fading stars and more. A Midland High School graduate helped make the telescope and those photos, possible. “I would babysit to raise money to buy a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: Staff shortages at Flint schools at a “critical” stage
— Joyce Ellis McNeal, president, Flint Board of Education. The central issue at a four-hour Flint Board of Education (FBOE) Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 10 was the “critical” shortage of candidates to fill vacant staff positions in the district — primarily teachers. Flint officials said...
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT. |. A Genesee...
Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt, sheriff says
A small debt may have led to the killing of a Pontiac man Thursday at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Free Press. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office said late Thursday. ...
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan: Most older adults plan to get updated COVID-19 booster this fall
ANN ARBOR – Updated COVID-19 vaccines that have been formulated to protect against new variants of the virus could soon be available in the U.S. According to a new poll by the University of Michigan, 61% of people over the age of 50 who have already received at least one jab are very likely to get the updated booster.
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
WILX-TV
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
