Washington Missourian
Borgia works around field construction
Two major projects are in the process as the first week of fall sports practices concludes at St. Francis Borgia. One project is moving faster than the other. Sod work was completed this week on the Borgia baseball/softball field. That should help Andrew Eggert’s team move back to its home field soon. The team has been splitting time between that field and the KC Hall field.
Washington Missourian
First week of practices wrapping up for eight teams at Washington
The first week of fall is in the books. For the eight fall sports teams at Washington High School, numbers have remained largely the same for returning programs and the new program on the block, girls tennis, has seen a turnout larger than expected.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 2022 Hall of Fame Inductee announced
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District will induct former Festus Assistant Superintendent Ken Barker into the Festus R-6 Hall of Fame. Festus schools spokesman Kevin Pope says Barker will be inducted into the hall of fame with a ceremony on Friday, September 16th. During a 33-year career in education, Barker...
KMOV
Adam Wainwright takes orders at a local restaurant for a good cause
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright was in charge at Grace Meat + Three in South City Monday. The Cardinals pitcher was busy taking orders for a good cause. Ten percent of each order is being donated to Wainwright’s non-profit “Big League Impact,” which partners with professional athletes and fans to provide St. Louisans with basic needs.
Washington Missourian
Washington grad Lawyer makes Mizzou cheer squad
Washington Class of 2022 senior Mackenzie Lawyer had plenty of reasons to be excited on Prom night. In addition to all the pomp and circumstance of the preeminent high school social event of the year, Lawyer found out she had made the cheerleading squad at the University of Missouri.
tncontentexchange.com
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
KSDK
Q in the Lou postponed to 2023
ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year. The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.
mymoinfo.com
Festus airport to be closed and sold
(Crystal City, Festus) After months of discussion along with lots of rumors….the Festus Airport will be closing and sold off. Alex Bischoff runs a 501C3 on the airport grounds called Operation Savannah which was formed and named after the passing of his daughter a few years old. Bischoff is a pilot, and flying enthusiast. He says the airport’s final days of operation will be next month.
timesnewspapers.com
Cool As A Beatles Song
Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
myleaderpaper.com
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Historic Bissell Mansion in north St. Louis on the market for $250K
A historic local landmark touted as the oldest brick home in St. Louis City is now on the real estate market.
Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates
Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Long lines form St. Louis Happy Joe’s before it closes
People have been waiting in line for several hours Thursday at Happy Joe's pizza on Watson Road for one last slice of pizza before the restaurant closes permanently.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Grub and Groove in Francis Park Was Full Of Fun [PHOTOS]
On Saturday, August 13, the annual Grub & Groove provided a thrilling oasis for St. Louisans limping through the dog days of summer. Kicking off its eleventh year in Francis Park, Grub & Groove is a free event showcasing the best food and music from the St. Louis Hills area. There was no lack of merriment. Visitors swarmed Food Row and indulged in dishes from local restaurants. Others clustered around every shady tree, lawn chairs in tow, while jamming to their favorite local bands playing on the main stage. Moms and dads marveled with their littles at the many glories of the Kids Zone, which was (literally) bubbling with excitement. Lastly, an exhilarating fireworks show made the perfect nightcap for an event marked by good eats, good beats and good community.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for pasta heaven, St. Louis has quite the scene. And luckily, Yelp has a few spots that have climbed their ranks to be in the top 20, letting us compile a list full of places that have been reviewed. Let us know if your favorite didn't make the list.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold picnic draws big crowd to park
More than 2,000 people turned out Aug. 6 for a picnic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arnold incorporation as a city in 1972, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent. Arnold had planned to hold an Independence Day celebration on July 2, but it was rained out,...
