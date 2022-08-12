ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

PHOTOS: Richmond XC teams hold tryouts at Hinson Lake

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
All 15 runners take off from the starting line during Thursday's tryout for the Richmond cross country teams. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — As the sun set over Hinson Lake on Thursday, over a dozen high schoolers raced around the outer loop.

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ cross country programs held their first day of tryouts.

A total of 15 runners, 10 girls and five boys, participated. For the third time in three years, the programs have new head coaches.

Ashleigh Buie and Morgan Tedder, who ran cross country in college, will captain the Raiders and Lady Raiders this fall.

After stretching and warming up, the runners completed a timed 3.2-mile race following the lake’s perimeter. That distance is the standard length of a high school cross country race.

Among those trying out who have run for Richmond in seasons prior were Kodie Simmons, Christian Sanchez, Sheccid Heaton, Kaleigh Cloninger, Alivia Webb and Mariana Mendoza.

Newcomers included freshmen Jake Richardson and Presley Dawkins, and first-year seniors Naaman Perakis and Jennifer Gomez.

Richmond’s teams will officially open their season with their first meet on Aug. 31.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews, beforehand.

Below are photos of Thursday’s tryouts, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

