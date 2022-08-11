Foam-recycling offered at Westside Landfill

Waste Management and DART will provide a polystyrene foam recycling drop-off 7:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Westside Landfill Recycling Center, 60050 Roberts Road, Three Rivers. The recycling station is at the east side of the landfill.

There is no fee. Accepted items include dinnerware, take-out containers, meat and fish trays, egg cartons, packing material and foam peanuts that are packaged separately.

Not accepted: Insulation board and fire-retardant foam.

‘Back-to-school’ offers backpack and supplies

A back-to-school” event will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Huss School in Three Rivers.

School-aged children accompanied by an adult caregiver will receive a free backpack full of school supplies.

Also featured are giveaways and information involving Three Rivers Public Library, Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, Great Start Collaborative, Covered Bridge Healthcare and St. Joseph County Literacy Council.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Weekend events: Foam-recycling, school backpack giveaway