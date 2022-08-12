ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Morris, MI

WDIO-TV

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan are being advised to boil their drinking water after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities include Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy. The enormous pipe in St. Clair...
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Mount Morris, MI
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce

Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
95.3 MNC

Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers

Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online

Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
MICHIGAN STATE
