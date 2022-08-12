Read full article on original website
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
WDIO-TV
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan are being advised to boil their drinking water after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities include Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy. The enormous pipe in St. Clair...
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
95.3 MNC
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers
Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
Wildfire closes Michigan campgrounds, trails at national park in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON, MI – Several campgrounds and trails in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula remain closed after a wildfire ripped through the area on Saturday, Aug. 13, burning around 10 acres. The cause of the fire at Isle Royale National Park remains under investigation, according to a Sunday press release from...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
WILX-TV
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
