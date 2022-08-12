Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
WASHINGTON — Two boys were injured after being shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of 11th Street N.W., around 12:22 a.m. for the call of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old and 12-year-old suffering from apparent gun shot...
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police said a man died by suicide Sunday after he rammed a car into a barricade then shot himself. Police said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. when the man first drove into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street NE and Second Street SE. Then, USCP […]
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
WASHINGTON — The number of children under the age of 18 who have died in D.C. this year is already more than the number of children who died during the entirety of 2021. The tragic milestone coincides with an already deadly year in the District. There have been 133 homicides in D.C. this year. At this same time, last year, there were 118 homicides.
BALTIMORE — Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
