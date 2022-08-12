ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

By Foster Meyerson
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

