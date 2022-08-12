Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
FOX Sports
New England Patriots have a massive issue holding them back this season | What's Wright?
Nick Wright explains why the New Englands Patriots’ dynasty may be finished despite having one of the greatest coaches of all time. With reports of Mac Jones struggling in camp, to the most expensive tight ends in all of football, are we finally seeing the end of the NFL’s greatest dynasty?
Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense
Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.
Giants training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 12
Following a 23-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Giants returned to the practice field on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll kicked things off with his daily press conference and went to work breaking down the team’s excessive injuries. He also outlined what’s coming up next week, including the elimination of one padded practice.
NFL preseason Week 1 winners, losers: Rookies shine as Cowboys flounder
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
FOX Sports
Belichick on Pats play-callers: 'Don't worry about that' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The New England Patriots still have not named offensive coordinators for the 2022 NFL season, and Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after their preseason opener against the New York Giants: "Don't worry about that, we'll figure it out." Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether or not this decision to forego assigning a play-caller between Matt Patricia or Joe Judge will help or harm the Patriots.
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
Bill Belichick’s Latest Draft-Day Gamble Looks Primed to End an Embarrassing Streak of Incompetence
Bill Belichick may have finally found a wideout who can develop into a homegrown star in Tyquan Thornton. The post Bill Belichick’s Latest Draft-Day Gamble Looks Primed to End an Embarrassing Streak of Incompetence appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
