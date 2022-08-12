Read full article on original website
Flick Shagwell
3d ago
Just another attractive nobody that let a little bit of fame interfere with reality. A little time out for her with hardened criminals will have her begging for mercy until she's released. Then she'll be back at it again. Just a little more ragged and worn out.
Reply
7
Hatrick
2d ago
I've never heard of you before this Courtney, But I guess you got your wish........ You are famous!🤔🤭.... Be careful what you wish for!
Reply
6
R RSMcann
3d ago
Saw the footage from the elevator....The guy was a Saint, looking at that....Hope she goes down for life...
Reply(1)
15
