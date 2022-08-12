ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

zycrypto.com

BlackRock’s New Bitcoin Trust Could Be The Catalyst For Central Banks Investing In BTC: DCG’s Barry Silbert

BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is doubling down on bitcoin. Just a week after forging an alliance with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, BlackRock announced launching a new private spot bitcoin trust for its U.S.-based clients. BlackRock Launches Its First-Ever Bitcoin Trust. BlackRock announced Thursday it had launched a...
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says

Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
Business Insider

Lawsuit claims Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks 'duped' customers into investing with the now-bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital, resulting in $5 billion in losses

A group of investors claimed Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks duped them into investing in a "Ponzi scheme," according to a lawsuit. The suit claims Voyager Digital, a crypto trading platform, was "built on false promises." The lawsuit claims 3.5 million Americans have lost more than $5 billion as...
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
pymnts

FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%

The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
