Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
FOXBusiness
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
TechCrunch
QED makes its first African investment, backing Nigerian fintech TeamApt in $50M+ deal
Existing investors from the company’s Series B last year (Crunchbase pegs it at $30 million+) — Novastar Ventures (co-lead), Lightrock and BII — all participated in this round. While TeamApt wouldn’t prescribe any “letter” to this latest round, it can perhaps be described as a pre-Series C...
Robinhood may need to join forces with a larger Wall Street rival
Robinhood, as its name suggests, was designed to take the power of the stock market away from the rich fat cats on Wall Street and hand it over to regular people.
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
BlackRock’s New Bitcoin Trust Could Be The Catalyst For Central Banks Investing In BTC: DCG’s Barry Silbert
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is doubling down on bitcoin. Just a week after forging an alliance with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, BlackRock announced launching a new private spot bitcoin trust for its U.S.-based clients. BlackRock Launches Its First-Ever Bitcoin Trust. BlackRock announced Thursday it had launched a...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Savvy Retailers Demand Sophisticated Answers to Evolving Crypto Questions
Welcome to “The Merchants Guide to Accepting Crypto: The Questions to Ask,” a new PYMNTS series aimed at helping merchants big and small, online and in-store, who want to accept crypto payments figure out what they need to know to move ahead. In this fourth installment of the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says
Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Disney Stock: Surprising Results and a Buy Opportunity
Disney continues to surprise the market and exceed Wall Street’s expectations.
Lawsuit claims Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks 'duped' customers into investing with the now-bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital, resulting in $5 billion in losses
A group of investors claimed Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks duped them into investing in a "Ponzi scheme," according to a lawsuit. The suit claims Voyager Digital, a crypto trading platform, was "built on false promises." The lawsuit claims 3.5 million Americans have lost more than $5 billion as...
$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Unveils Bitcoin Spot Exposure Via Private Trust
BlackRock has announced a private trust for institutional clients. The trust will focus on providing direct exposure to Spot Bitcoin for the firm’s institutional customers. Investors based in the U.S. would be the first to tap this offering, per Thursday’s statement. The giant asset manager recently teamed up...
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
CE100 Index Adds 3.6% as ‘Fun’ Online Betting Names Gain Double Digits
Earnings reports are in full swing on Wall Street, and they dictated the way Connected Economy 100 (CE100™) Index names traded this past week. For the most part, that direction was up. To that end, the CE100 Index gained 3.6%. That gain has been enough to bring the month-to-date...
FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%
The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
pymnts
