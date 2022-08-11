ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

funcheap.com

SF’s “Wu Tang Flan” Gets Brick-and-Mortar Spot in 2023

Thanks to EaterSF and SF Gate for letting us know that after years of doing pop-ups throughout San Francisco, “Chicano Nuevo,” a Baja-inspired restaurant will finally open up a brick-and-mortar location in Bernal Heights in 2023. Chef and owner Abraham Nuñez, brought his family recipes from Chula Vista...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Latin Vibe Thursdays at Bar Fluxus w/ Live Latin Music (Downtown SF)

Latin Vibe Thursdays at Bar Fluxus w/ Live Latin Music (Downtown SF) Latin Vibe Tuesdays was one of the best and longest-running regular Latin Live Music events in SF! For over 3 years, VibraSÓN played each week at the enchanting Bar Fluxus, with exciting new music for dancers and audiences alike. We are returning on a new day of the week -THURSDAYS- with all-star band Conjunto VibraSÓN. Dance Floor open. VibraSON features Marco Diaz on piano, Saul Sierra on bass, Charlie Barreda on vibes, guest vocalist Manny Martinez, Jake on bongo/bell, and Julio Perez on congas. Vaccination required.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland)

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland) Enjoy some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: “Kokoro Soul” Music Festival in Japantown (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: Kokoro Soul – 8/13. Each year the Nihonmachi Street Fair brings together so many talented and diverse performers to our stages. The music and performances that you hear and see helps us feel connected. It creates a bond that transforms to appreciating one another and helps us come together as a community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

