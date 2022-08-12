Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
PICTURES: Thousands pack Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars lined the streets Saturday at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield. Thousands walked the streets to view the cars, check out vendors and watch live entertainment. The festival’s three-day run ends Saturday. Check out the sights from Saturday. To report...
KYTV
PICTURES: 2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Parade rolls through downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars returned to the streets of Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade. The parade went through downtown on the former Route 66. Crowds again lined the streets. Check out the sights from the parade. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Watching returning rain chances early next week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another hot & humid Sunday before our next storm system comes on in. That will bring rain chances in here early next week and a cool down that will stick with us through much of the week ahead.
KYTV
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery
HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
KYTV
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
KYTV
One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8:00 P.M. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
KYTV
Chevy Everyday Heroes program honors wounded vet with new truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3, the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, and Military Warriors Support Foundation honored a soldier wounded in the War in Iraq with a new truck. Sergeant Blake Leitch received a new 2022 Chevy Silverado during a ceremony at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
Comments / 0