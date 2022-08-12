ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

PICTURES: Thousands pack Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars lined the streets Saturday at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield. Thousands walked the streets to view the cars, check out vendors and watch live entertainment. The festival’s three-day run ends Saturday. Check out the sights from Saturday. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery

HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history.  The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8:00 P.M. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.

