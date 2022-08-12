ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mysuncoast.com

First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. “The old facility did...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Day of dialogue gives Suncoast residents platform to share experience and perspectives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local Suncoast residents filed into a meeting room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto for the Day of Dialogue. This event gives people an opportunity to look at the past, present, and future of Black men on the Suncoast, and across our great nation. Melanie Thomas is the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure. She says this meeting of minds is very important for people here on the Suncoast.
PALMETTO, FL
fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living

Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast events for the weekend of August 13 - 14

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While school is back in session this week families can still enjoy some fun events happening on the Suncoast. Here are some local events happening on August 13 and 14. Sarasotacon, the first ever comic convention to hit Sarasota, kicks off Saturday August 13 at the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that’s put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New charter school opens for Lakewood Ranch students

School administrators Bradley Warren and Cheryl Cendan spent a lot of time inside the Starbucks and Panera cafes on State Road 70, just off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, earlier this year. Not necessarily for a double shot of espresso or a Green Passion smoothie. But instead to meet individually with hundreds...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

South Sarasota shopping center sells

Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast resident takes home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships have concluded, and one Suncoast resident overcame his circumstances to win the gold. In 2013, Elliot Vasquez suffered a spinal cord injury after a car crash. The injury left him paralyzed from the T5 and T6 region down. Vasquez has a background in hand cycling, but later transferred those skills towards rowing after his recovery.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
PARRISH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

