Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. “The old facility did...
Mysuncoast.com
Day of dialogue gives Suncoast residents platform to share experience and perspectives
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local Suncoast residents filed into a meeting room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto for the Day of Dialogue. This event gives people an opportunity to look at the past, present, and future of Black men on the Suncoast, and across our great nation. Melanie Thomas is the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure. She says this meeting of minds is very important for people here on the Suncoast.
fox13news.com
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
Longboat Observer
Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living
Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast events for the weekend of August 13 - 14
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While school is back in session this week families can still enjoy some fun events happening on the Suncoast. Here are some local events happening on August 13 and 14. Sarasotacon, the first ever comic convention to hit Sarasota, kicks off Saturday August 13 at the...
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that’s put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
Longboat Observer
New charter school opens for Lakewood Ranch students
School administrators Bradley Warren and Cheryl Cendan spent a lot of time inside the Starbucks and Panera cafes on State Road 70, just off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, earlier this year. Not necessarily for a double shot of espresso or a Green Passion smoothie. But instead to meet individually with hundreds...
sarasotamagazine.com
These Transitional Living Homes Help Women Struggling With Addiction Get Clean
For anyone who's struggling with addiction, finding proper care can be a challenge—to put it mildly. Hospitals tend to keep addicts for just 72 hours, leaving them to deal with sobriety, and everything that comes with it, on their own. That's why community resources are so crucial for those getting clean.
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
Mysuncoast.com
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota fisherman is nearing the end of an era. For 43 years, George Nodaros has been a champion of old school cooking, spending countless Saturday morning smoking mullet for eager customers. His method is an old fashioned style that’s rarely seen around modern Sarasota.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast resident takes home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championship
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships have concluded, and one Suncoast resident overcame his circumstances to win the gold. In 2013, Elliot Vasquez suffered a spinal cord injury after a car crash. The injury left him paralyzed from the T5 and T6 region down. Vasquez has a background in hand cycling, but later transferred those skills towards rowing after his recovery.
Valuable Puppies Allegedly Die In The Hands Of Veterinarian
TAMPA, Fla. – On July 22, two dog breeders sued a new veterinarian practicing emergency animal care at Veterinary Emergency Group located at 238 East Bearss Avenue in Tampa. The dog breeders claim they lost six of eight valuable English bulldog puppies in the hands
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked trailer in Sarasota, troopers say
Florida Highway Patrol homicide troopers are investigating a crash in Sarasota that left a motorcyclist dead.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
Comments / 0