Baton Rouge, LA

LSU QB Myles Brennan stepping away from football

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to stop playing football. The announcement came from the LSU Athletic Department on Monday morning. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.
Zachary High’s Kylin Jackson Commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football has been on a hot streak when it comes to recruiting and the trend continues after 4-star safety Kylin Jackson verbally commits to LSU, Saturday afternoon. The Zachary High product had narrowed it down to two, LSU and Texas A&M, but earlier in the...
LSU Soccer Concludes Preseason With 1-0 Win at Houston

Houston, Texas – The LSU soccer team emerged victorious over the Houston Cougars by a score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis Soccer Complex. The lone goal of the match came in the 52nd minute as defender Jocelyn Ollivierre’s long range effort found the back of the net.
Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
The Bridge Center for Hope hosts open house Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– RI International is hosting an open house for its Bridge Center for Hope Behavioral Health Crisis Care Center, Mobile Crisis Response Center, and Community Brief Crisis Response Program Monday morning. The open house will feature speakers from the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department...
For the kids: BREC’s Nature Pioneers series to include hikes, games, and more

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Parents of young nature enthusiasts may want to sign their children up for an upcoming BREC series that’s all about the great outdoors. Nature Pioneers, a series that’s set to take place this fall, will bring children between the ages of 3-12 on an exciting romp through nature via short hikes, games, storytelling, as well as arts and crafts.
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
Louisiana sees drop in gas prices, rise in food prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in the Capital Area are still feeling the effects of inflation even as the price of gas goes down. “It’s a mixed bag because the price of energy and, namely gasoline, has gone down, but the price of other goods has gone up,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber Business Intelligence Senior Director Andrew Fitzgerald.
Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
Adults can drink beer and hang with animals at this Baton Rouge Zoo event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo is getting ready for its 8th Annual BREW at the Zoo in October. Adults 21 and older can listen to live music while drinking over 200 craft beers on Oct. 7. The adult-only event will feature local, regional, and national craft beers. Appetizers will also be provided. The tasting event benefits the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation.
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
