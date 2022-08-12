BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to stop playing football. The announcement came from the LSU Athletic Department on Monday morning. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO