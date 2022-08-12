Forty Carrots Family Center is the grateful recipient of a $50,000 donation from William Brown and Stephanie Filippi-Brown to support mental health services for struggling children and families through Forty Carrots’ Mental Health Program. With this generous support, Forty Carrots is able to prioritize the increasing demand for high-quality mental health services in our community. The need has skyrocketed since the pandemic and is essential to create strong foundations for children. With one in five children experiencing mental health issues, access to mental health services is crucial for healthy, strong child and family development. Since 1993, Forty Carrots Family Center has served families in Sarasota & Manatee counties, ensuring good beginnings that last a lifetime for children through its expertise in Parenting Education, Mental Health Services, and Early Childhood Education. Rated 4-Stars by Charity Navigator, Forty Carrots serves families from all walks of life, with 94 percent of families receiving services free of charge. Visit www.fortycarrots.org for more information.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO