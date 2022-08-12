Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
New charter school opens for Lakewood Ranch students
School administrators Bradley Warren and Cheryl Cendan spent a lot of time inside the Starbucks and Panera cafes on State Road 70, just off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, earlier this year. Not necessarily for a double shot of espresso or a Green Passion smoothie. But instead to meet individually with hundreds...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee schools implementing new security for athletic events
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are announcing new security policies for athletic events, including the resumption of a clear bag policy. In a news release, district officials say spectators will also be subject to passing through weapons detection systems and wands. Under the clear bag policy, fans...
Mysuncoast.com
Day of dialogue gives Suncoast residents platform to share experience and perspectives
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local Suncoast residents filed into a meeting room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto for the Day of Dialogue. This event gives people an opportunity to look at the past, present, and future of Black men on the Suncoast, and across our great nation. Melanie Thomas is the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure. She says this meeting of minds is very important for people here on the Suncoast.
Mysuncoast.com
First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. “The old facility did...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming
No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
orlandoweekly.com
Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that’s put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
wild941.com
Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop
A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
USF student designs lumber alternative to help lower construction costs
Inflation isn't just impacting existing home costs in the Tampa Bay area. Housing experts say it's now much more expensive to build new ones.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
srqmagazine.com
Children and Families Strengthened through $50,000 Gift
Forty Carrots Family Center is the grateful recipient of a $50,000 donation from William Brown and Stephanie Filippi-Brown to support mental health services for struggling children and families through Forty Carrots’ Mental Health Program. With this generous support, Forty Carrots is able to prioritize the increasing demand for high-quality mental health services in our community. The need has skyrocketed since the pandemic and is essential to create strong foundations for children. With one in five children experiencing mental health issues, access to mental health services is crucial for healthy, strong child and family development. Since 1993, Forty Carrots Family Center has served families in Sarasota & Manatee counties, ensuring good beginnings that last a lifetime for children through its expertise in Parenting Education, Mental Health Services, and Early Childhood Education. Rated 4-Stars by Charity Navigator, Forty Carrots serves families from all walks of life, with 94 percent of families receiving services free of charge. Visit www.fortycarrots.org for more information.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
Mysuncoast.com
A few showers and storms, but not your typical August Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One band of showers is bringing rain and lightning to the northern parts of the Suncoast to start the day. In rainy season, we typically have late afternoon storms. But today, our best chance for rain comes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By 4 p.m., most showers are done for the day and rain chances stay low into Tuesday and Wednesday.
1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
Valuable Puppies Allegedly Die In The Hands Of Veterinarian
TAMPA, Fla. – On July 22, two dog breeders sued a new veterinarian practicing emergency animal care at Veterinary Emergency Group located at 238 East Bearss Avenue in Tampa. The dog breeders claim they lost six of eight valuable English bulldog puppies in the hands
