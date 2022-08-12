Read full article on original website
Attorney General Ellison sues pool contractor for defrauding Minnesota homeowners
August 12, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Scott County District Court against pool contractor Charlie Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC, alleging that they have engaged in deceptive and fraudulent practices in marketing and selling in-ground pool construction and equipment that he and his company have not delivered. The defendants’ alleged fraud and deception are currently known to have cost Minnesota homeowners, particularly in the suburban metro area, tens of thousands of dollars each.
Public Area Cleaning Manager - Seven Clans Casino-Red Lake
Under the general supervision of the General Manager is responsible to oversee the general Public Cleaning Areas for Seven Clans Casinos. • Responsible for overseeing overall cleaning of casino, hotel common areas and buildings. • Ensures a safe and sanitary environment is provided for guests and associates. • Issues tools,...
A Black woman has never served in the Minnesota Senate. That's about to change.
Clare Oumou Verbeten became aware of politics as a child tagging along with her mother, a Senegalese immigrant, as she emptied trash bins and polished desks at the DFL Party headquarters in St. Paul. Years later, when Verbeten was on summer break from college, her mother marched into the party...
Red Lake Elementary School holds annual Pow Wow on Friday, May 20, 2022 - P51
The Red Lake Elementary School held their annual Pow Wow on Friday, May 20, 2022.
