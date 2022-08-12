ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
Top local stories we are following today

Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
