WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
Public hearing to discuss expansion bids for hospital care in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing was held Friday morning on the AB Tech campus in Asheville to discuss the bids from three local hospitals to expand in Buncombe County. HCA Healthcare, Novant Health and AdventHealth have applied to build the beds and filed certificates of need...
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
Nearing end of summer, lifeguard shortage continues to force pools to limit hours
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the summer months heating up, one might think all the lifeguard jobs have long been claimed. That's far from the case, however -- both nationwide and locally. Lifeguards are in short supply all around the country this year because of low unemployment numbers and...
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
I-40 Eastbound near Old Fort back open after tractor trailer overturns
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 40 near Old Fort are back open after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management sent out an alert around 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 13 saying the crash happened on Old Fort Mountain near the 72 mile marker (Exit 72).
