Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight
Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Skateboard groper says he targeted women in ‘hot and short’ clothing: prosecutors
The man accused of groping women in the downtown area while riding a one-wheeled motorized skateboard told Chicago police he targeted women who wore “hot and short” clothing that “they looked good in,” according to prosecutors. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was ordered to pay a $4,000 bail...
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
Retired Chicago Police officer shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago Police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday, a source tells CBS 2. The 59-year-old retired officer was approached by someone on the sidewalk who tried to rob him before both men started shooting. He was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The incident happened around 4 p.m, and police were on the scene in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw in Lawndale as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. No one is in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 40 bullets in barrage of gunfire that injures boy in Brooklyn Park
Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
Mall of America shooting: 2 arrested in Chicago for shots fired in famous Minneapolis mall
Police said two men were arrested in Chicago in connection with the shots fired at Mall of America last week.
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting.
KIMT
Extradition to begin immediately for Mall of America shooting suspects
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he is prepared to immediately extradite the suspects in the recent shooting at the Mall of America. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday in Chicago along with another man who had been sought following the August 4 shooting. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say they will coordinate to ensure the swift return of both men back to Minnesota.
fox32chicago.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Charges: Franklin White broke into couple's home and fatally stabbed man before fleeing
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man received a felony charge for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of a man during a home invasion Friday morning in northeast Minneapolis.Franklin White, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband.According to the complaint, the woman was heard begging "Franklin" to get off her husband.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parent's home.When officers arrived at the scene, they say they observed a gray Hyundai with Ohio plates, believed to be driven by White, backing out of the driveway. They attempted to stop the car, but it left the scene. White was arrested in the state of Wisconsin later the same day. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Comments / 3