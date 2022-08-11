ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
theberkshireedge.com

Selectboard listens to concerns about Berkshire Busk!

Great Barrington — During the Selectboard’s Monday, August 8 meeting, business owners delivered their concerns about the Berkshire Busk! series of events. Back at its meeting on April 11, the board approved a request from organizers to close Railroad Street to traffic on both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, VT
Wilmington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River Valley#Firehouse#Senior Solutions#Medicare
WUPE

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
WCAX

Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Whether it’s in your neighborhood, your place of work, or your local diner. “2020 was hard for many reasons and having to push...
CHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy