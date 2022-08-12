ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shabbona, IL

WSPY NEWS

90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House

Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
959theriver.com

Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!

The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
AURORA, IL
Q985

Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks

A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
MUNDELEIN, IL
spotonillinois.com

District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year

These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceLandx Management... Posted in:. Places:
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
FOX2Now

Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man

ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.

People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
stnonline.com

Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
ALGONQUIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL

