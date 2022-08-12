Read full article on original website
90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House
Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
There were 60 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois during the week ending July 2, a 20 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending July 2, there were 1,879 deaths in the state....
Joliet councilman involved in possible conflict of interest, city Inspector General says
A Joliet city councilman finds himself in a possible legal drama. The Joliet inspector general said Pat Mudron, who is a liaison for the Rialto Theater, broke city and state law, because his firm provided insurance to the theater.
Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!
The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year
These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceLandx Management... Posted in:. Places:
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Illinois man
ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area. Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.
Illinois’ Most Famous Musical Artist Will Seriously Surprise You
I know what you're thinking, so let me stop you before we go any further. If you're reading this, there's a very good chance you have some ties to Rockford. After all, this is coming from me, a radio DJ at a radio station in Rockford, Illinois. You know, Rockford....
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
White Wheaton pastor, who spoke out about social justice issues, leaving church to spread message
As a white pastor in a predominately white suburb, Moses felt a responsibility to speak up about injustices.
Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.
People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver
Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
Suburban cancer patient who's suing Willowbrook Sterigenics plant heads to trial next week
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - The first lawsuit out of potentially hundreds against Sterigenics is headed to trial next week. The company, which sterilizes medical devices, is accused of illegally releasing a cancer-causing waste (ethylene oxide) into the air at its Willowbrook facility. That allegedly lead to a cluster of cancer cases in the southwest suburbs.
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
