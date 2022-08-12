ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 46

S D
22h ago

Is this the same person that was too busy to attend any of the 21 FUNERALS of the residents of the state of TEXAS? Obviously he wants all of us to forget that he is the one that allowed the TEEN to purchase the assault style rifles and unlimited ammunition but yet he wants to grandstand on an action that he again put in place. What a horrible and pathetic person Abbott really is. I wonder if those teachers and children were in a more affluent area of Texas would Abbott have had the time to attend any of those funerals?

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Santa Fe, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott, O'Rourke May Face Off in Governor Debate

Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates. If they both agree on a time and...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas Tribune looks at Governor Abbott and ERCOT

Governor Greg Abbott's level of involvement in the search for a new CEO for ERCOT and the nonprofit's public communications have surprised a number of sources, according to the Texas Tribune. Energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman explains.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#School Violence#Legislature#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Governor#The King S Academy#Uvalde Cisd Police
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The State Pushing for Expanded Use of iWatch Texas in Schools

IWatch Texas, a system meant to stop school shooters before they even enter the classroom, isn't being used much, a new report says. The app lets people anonymously report suspicious activity or behavior directly into the DPS system and only about 750 reports have been made, according to a report from KXAN-TV in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy