Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago.

Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges.

In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23 days before he died.

At first, Gillespie told police she didn't see Moss because he didn't have a headlight, but surveillance video showed that wasn't true.

Gillespie will serve her sentence concurrently with other sentences for selling and trafficking drugs.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

