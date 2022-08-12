ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter

Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex is 14,526 acres and is 12% contained

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the first time since the Six Rivers Lightning Complex began, fire officials have announced a degree of containment. Over the course of today, the complex has affected a total of 14,526 acres in the areas around Willow Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Despite this growth, firefighters have increased their control of the perimeter and the fire is now 12% contained.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Suspect in Arson of an Occupied Tent Captured With Help of Multiple Agencies, Says DNSO

This is a press release from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. Sheriff Garrett Scott would like to commend the Yurok Tribal Police Department for an outstanding investigation and the arrest of Nikwich Nez, who posed a serious threat to the public.
kymkemp.com

A Duplex is on Fire on 2nd Street Near Old Town in Eureka

A structure fire producing heavy black smoke has been reported at a duplex on 2nd Street between I & J streets in Eureka. Fire personnel are on scene and reporting that this an attached structure is in fact on fire. At this time, it is unknown if the tenant(s) are...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire emergency base camp now fully functional

EUREKA, Calif. — As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire's emergency base camp in Eureka was in full operation and serving as the main point of operation, as fire crews from across the state alternate fighting the Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Willow Creek. "All these crews that are...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Extreme heat puts Six Rivers Lightning Complex firefighters on high alert

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service shared an eerie photo of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that has burned nearly 14,000 acres, no containment so far. "Warmer, drier weather is expected in the coming days, which could lead to an increase in fire activity when the inversion layer lifts," the SRF said. "Firefighters will continue to work around the clock in effort to gain containment."
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

New evacuation order issued South of Willow Creek

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A new evacuation order has been issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park

LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com

TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency

On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
LEWISTON, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested for Arson, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

