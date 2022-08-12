Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
Black Rock Coffee Bar Expanding Across Houston Area
Seven locations are currently under construction with more possible in coming years.
fox26houston.com
Women's Convention returns to Houston after 45 years
HOUSTON - Modeled after the 1977 National Women’s Conference which met in Houston 45 years ago, with over 200 delegations from 43 states, organizers say, the 2022 Women’s Convention will be the largest gathering of organizers and feminist advocates. "It was the first major national convention during the...
fox26houston.com
Thousands of school supplies, resources given to Houston families at Mayor's Back to School Fest
HOUSTON - On Saturday morning, the city of Houston provided thousands of families with dozens of resources ahead of this school year at the Mayor’s Back to School Fest. The event held at the George R. Brown Convention Center had 25,000 backpacks with shool supplies for every child who attended.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 15 to 21, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21, 2022. This week, an Americana legend performs his last Houston shows, arena rockers blow open the lid on Minute Maid, DaCamera hosts the annual Houston SummerJazz concert series, and more.
realtynewsreport.com
RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more
RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report– HUMBLE, Texas — Colliers handled the sale of a 2.9-acre parcel near Will Clayton Parkway on Timber Forest Drive, east of Highway 59 and south of FM 1960 in Humble. The buyer, MikeNPrang, LLC, was represented by Rick Trevino of Loyal Texas Properties. Tom Condon, Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, Patricia Al-Attas Barrett. The buyer will develop a facility for the assembly and sale of mobile security camera trailers.
spacecityweather.com
Saturday showers stay mainly south of Houston, as Invest 98L tracks toward south Texas
Friday saw some very scattered rain across the area. Most inland areas got nothing, but a few spots picked up a half-inch to an inch or so. A few areas around Galveston Bay and along the coast saw a bit more. That refrain will be with us today, with inland areas mostly escaping storms, but coastal areas seeing the highest odds. This is thanks to Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance off the coast that will be tracking toward the southern part of Texas, keeping most of the rain to our south.
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
bloghouston.com
The Stop Houston Murders PAC
Some voices in the winds brought me news last night of a new political action committee that has been formed. These Houston residents are calling themselves the Stop Houston Murders PAC. One of the members of this new PAC is a fellow named Bob Sumicek. The other night, I went...
fox26houston.com
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston
The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
365thingsinhouston.com
Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston
Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location
The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
