virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston

Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Women's Convention returns to Houston after 45 years

HOUSTON - Modeled after the 1977 National Women’s Conference which met in Houston 45 years ago, with over 200 delegations from 43 states, organizers say, the 2022 Women’s Convention will be the largest gathering of organizers and feminist advocates. "It was the first major national convention during the...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 15 to 21, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21, 2022. This week, an Americana legend performs his last Houston shows, arena rockers blow open the lid on Minute Maid, DaCamera hosts the annual Houston SummerJazz concert series, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, AUS, DAL & more

RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report– HUMBLE, Texas — Colliers handled the sale of a 2.9-acre parcel near Will Clayton Parkway on Timber Forest Drive, east of Highway 59 and south of FM 1960 in Humble. The buyer, MikeNPrang, LLC, was represented by Rick Trevino of Loyal Texas Properties. Tom Condon, Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, Patricia Al-Attas Barrett. The buyer will develop a facility for the assembly and sale of mobile security camera trailers.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Saturday showers stay mainly south of Houston, as Invest 98L tracks toward south Texas

Friday saw some very scattered rain across the area. Most inland areas got nothing, but a few spots picked up a half-inch to an inch or so. A few areas around Galveston Bay and along the coast saw a bit more. That refrain will be with us today, with inland areas mostly escaping storms, but coastal areas seeing the highest odds. This is thanks to Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance off the coast that will be tracking toward the southern part of Texas, keeping most of the rain to our south.
HOUSTON, TX
bloghouston.com

The Stop Houston Murders PAC

Some voices in the winds brought me news last night of a new political action committee that has been formed. These Houston residents are calling themselves the Stop Houston Murders PAC. One of the members of this new PAC is a fellow named Bob Sumicek. The other night, I went...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston

The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston

Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
CYPRESS, TX

