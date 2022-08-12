ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on them. Vendors at Longview’s ‘Trade Days’ have felt the economic effects of sparse crowds. The ‘one weekend a month’ event...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August

Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
The Tyler Loop

TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”

When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development. Executive Director Andria Horton said, “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”. Horton said...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texan#Jacksonville Job Fair#People S Church
CBS19

How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?

TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
101.5 KNUE

Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX

One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy