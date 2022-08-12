Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on them. Vendors at Longview’s ‘Trade Days’ have felt the economic effects of sparse crowds. The ‘one weekend a month’ event...
Jacksonville hosts job fair as employers search to fill labor shortage gaps
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hiring employees continues to be a struggle for many companies in East Texas. A job fair in Jacksonville on Thursday was trying to help connect employers and those looking for a job. Around 40 businesses were there, looking to fill the many positions available. “I just think it’s great that there’s […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The debate about what can be done to recognize and treat mental illness across the country and East Texas continues to be one without an answer. But the issue has come to the forefront at a Longview women’s shelter. As construction goes on at the...
Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August
Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”
When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
KLTV
Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development. Executive Director Andria Horton said, “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”. Horton said...
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Look At This Brookhollow Home With A $1.2M Price Tag In Lufkin, Texas
In most real estate markets around the country $1.2 million dollars won't buy you a mansion. In Lufkin you can get pretty darn close. At over 5,800 square feet including the guest home, this sprawling one-story home has a lot to offer for your money. Inside you will find a media room and a library.
How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?
TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX
One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.8 million in checks during convocation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD held their convocation for teachers on Friday. Cyndi Bracy teaches Texas History at Judson Middle School in Longview and says this is a big day for staff. “This is just an opportunity for all of us to be together and celebrate each other. Today, we’re recognizing all of our […]
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
KLTV
Construction continues on new Longview police station
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Comments / 0