Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
LI man arrested for fatal hit-and-run
A man was arrested early Sunday after a drunk driving crash killed a pedestrian on Long Island, authorities said.
Man Accused In Nassau County Burglary Spree Charged For New Incident At Starbucks, Police Say
A man who was arrested last month in a string of burglaries on Long Island is accused of burglarizing another business. Jung Su Kim, age 58, of Queens, was apprehended for a burglary that happened at a Starbucks in Great Neck Plaza at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located
A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
Drunk Driver Nabbed For Leaving Scene Of Crash That Killed Woman In Ronkonkoma, Police Say
A man has been apprehended for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a Long Island crash that left a woman dead overnight, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma. Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound...
Suspects Are Targeting, Stealing From Women In Retail Parking Lots In Suffolk, Police Say
It’s a common occurrence: you’re out in public when someone approaches and asks for directions. But police on Long Island are warning residents that their generosity could cost them thanks to a group of thieves who appear to be targeting helpful shoppers in store parking lots. Nassau County Police …
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
IN THIS ARTICLE
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
Alert Issued For Missing Island Park Man
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man who disappeared after visiting a friend. Samuel Harrison, age 47, of Island Park was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 11, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Harrison was last seen in Island Park where he...
Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary after residents surprise intruder inside their home
Residents of a home on Tyler Drive in Riverhead returned home yesteday afternoon to find a burglar inside their residence, Riverhead Town Police said. They called 911 and responding police officers located and detained the intruder. Police said Frank P. Colaiacomo Jr., 33, of Riverhead was in possession of money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
talkofthesound.com
A 52-year-old Man Drowned Tuesday in the Byram River (Port Chester/Greenwich)
PORT CHESTER, NY (August 13, 2022) — The man was swimming when he went under the water and never re-surfaced. Why it matters: Every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. Emergency response:. On Tuesday...
Suffolk County fire marshals share steps to increase vacation safety
After a tragic fire broke out in Noyac, the tragedy sheds light on fire safety precautions people should consider before unpacking their bags in an unfamiliar room or home and in general. When the Noyac fire broke out, a family of five from Maryland was on vacation, renting a single-family...
longisland.com
Baldwin Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hempstead
The Third Squad reports an arrest for an Attempted Murder that occurred on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 12:48am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Defendant Terrell Nesbitt, 26, of 162 State Street New Cassel while on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway did point a loaded firearm at the male victim while he was operating his vehicle northbound on Kennedy Avenue. The defendant fired four rounds from a .40 caliber handgun striking the vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported.
Bridgeport police: 1 injured, 2 arrested in overnight shooting
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. on East Main Street.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Man Convicted In Violent Home Invasion In Shirley Involving Well-Known Rapper
A gang member accused of taking part in a violent, home-invasion robbery on Long Island that left an autistic teenager injured has confessed to the crime. Bellport resident Miguel Ruiz, age 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary Thursday, Aug. 11, in Suffolk County court. Prosecutors said Ruiz, a known member...
Comments / 0