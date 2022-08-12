Teofimo Lopez Jr. can officially move forward with the next stage of his career. The main question is who will land in the opposite corner for his next adventure. A successful night came from Lopez’s full-fledged junior welterweight debut after scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa in his August 13 ring return. The ESPN-televised bout was his first since suffering his lone defeat and the end of his lightweight championship reign following a split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November 27 at Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater in New York City.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO