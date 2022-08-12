Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani
Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next
Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
Boxing Scene
Sulaiman Explains Why WBC Charges 3% Fees To Its Titlists: ‘Everything Goes Back To Boxing’
Mauricio Sulaiman is willing to send skeptics of his organization an accounting of its finances. The head of the Mexico City-based World Boxing Council, one of the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing, was recently prompted to defend how his company conducts its business. The WBC was started by Sulaiman’s father José in 1963.
Boxing Scene
Shields: After I Beat 'Fluke' Marshall, The Doubters Better Apologize!
IBF, WBC, WBA middleweight champion Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields believes her 2012 amateur defeat at the hands of WBO champion, Savannah Marshall, was fluke. They will settle the score in the pros, on Saturday, September 10 from The O2 in London. The amateur loss to Marshall is the sole...
Boxing Scene
Joshua Gets A Second Crack At Solving The Usyk Puzzle
Oleksandr Usyk is about a difficult puzzle to solve as there is in boxing today. The kind of conundrum inside the ring that can make an opponent not just second guess what they’re doing in the moment, but rethink their approach entirely after having spent twelve rounds trying to figure him out.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: We Want Taylor, Prograis, Zepeda; To Be Two-Time World Champ
Teofimo Lopez Jr. can officially move forward with the next stage of his career. The main question is who will land in the opposite corner for his next adventure. A successful night came from Lopez’s full-fledged junior welterweight debut after scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa in his August 13 ring return. The ESPN-televised bout was his first since suffering his lone defeat and the end of his lightweight championship reign following a split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November 27 at Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater in New York City.
Boxing Scene
DAZN Confirms US Distribution Rights For Usyk-Joshua Rematch
There is finally an answer to the weeks-long question of how U.S. boxing fans can watch the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch. DAZN confirmed stateside distribution rights, announcing Sunday that a deal was officially reached to carry the anticipated unified heavyweight title fight. The sports streaming platform was the frontrunner to land the event but was forced to sit on the news until all lingering matters were resolved which finally came this weekend.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Khan on Usyk: He's in Great Shape, He’s A lot Bigger, A lot Thicker - Still Very Quick
Former world champion Amir Khan walked away impressed when he watched Oleksandr Usyk training in Dubai for the upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua. Usyk will defend the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles against Joshua on August 20th in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to...
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Floors Elias Espadas Twice, Scores 5th Round Stoppage In Las Vegas
Xander Zayas could not have asked for a more spectacular return to the ring. Angered by having to miss out on a showcase slot on the eve of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to illness, the 19-year-old Boricua prospect was at full strength in a statement-making fifth round knockout of Elias Espadas. Zayas scored two knockdowns on the night, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 0:23 of round five.
Boxing Scene
Pedro Campa: I'm Coming To Beat Teofimo Lopez By Any Means Necessary!
On Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas will see the return of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez move up to junior welterweight to start his quest of becoming a two-division world champion when he takes on Pedro Campa in a 10-round bout for the WBO International and NABF junior welterweight titles.
